Gaza hit with Israeli air strikes after reported rocket fire and Jenin camp assault

Israel launched air strikes on the densely populated Gaza Strip on Wednesday, after rocket fire was reported from the Hamas-run enclave.

Fears of another round of heavy air strikes and militant rocket fire grew after some of the biggest Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank since 2006 – perhaps the worst violence there since the Intifada, or uprising, 23 years ago.

Twelve Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were killed in the assault on Jenin refugee camp, launched early on Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government.

Israel amassed soldiers and used bulldozers to tear up streets, forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee the camp, usually home to about 18,000 people.

Its army said one soldier from the settlement of Beit El had died during the fighting while the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed a death toll of 12.

Powerful helicopter gunships were used in the occupied West Bank for the first time in years and drones launched several strikes described by residents as “terrifying”.

While pulling back forces from Jenin on Tuesday, Israel warned that more operations were to come, while residents said they could still hear drones circling overhead on Wednesday morning.

A call has been made for people in Jenin camp to help with clean-up efforts following the destruction of large parts of the heavily built-up area.

Gaza attack

Early on Wednesday, the army said it carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip after it intercepted five rockets fired at Israeli territory.

A Palestinian security source said the missiles hit a Hamas military site in northern Gaza but no one was wounded.

Elsewhere, a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday wounded seven people before the suspect was shot dead.

During the raid, the army said it had uncovered militant hideouts, arms depots and an underground shaft used to store explosives.

“In the last five years, this is the worst raid,” said Qasem Benighader, a nurse at a hospital morgue.

The army said its forces had dismantled six explosives manufacturing centres and three operational situation rooms in Jenin, and confiscated large quantities of weapons.

“The weapons were located in hideouts, a mosque, pits concealed in civilian areas, operational situation rooms and in vehicles,” it said.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry labelled the escalation “open war against the people of Jenin”.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders also condemned Israeli forces for firing tear gas inside Khalil Suleiman hospital in Jenin, calling it “unacceptable”.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al Kaila accused the army of shooting at Palestinians in a courtyard of the Jenin public hospital.

“Israel's aggression reached its climax this afternoon when citizens were shot at directly in the courtyard of Jenin hospital, wounding three, two of them seriously,” Ms Al Kaila said.

Forces had also stormed the Ibn Sina hospital, she added.

The Israeli army said there were reports on social media regarding fire by soldiers towards a hospital.

“The reports are not currently known to security forces,” it said. “Terrorist organisations have exploited civilian areas as a hideout.”

Shops in Jenin were shut amid a general strike and the near-empty streets littered with debris and burnt roadblocks.