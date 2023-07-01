French riots: Paris on standby as funeral is held for teenager killed by police

The funeral of a French teenager whose death at the hands of police started riots across the country is under way in the north-west of Paris.

The funeral began at 11am local time near Nanterre, where Nahel M aged 17, lived and was shot dead on Tuesday. He will be buried at the Mont Valerien cemetery after prayers at Ibn Badis mosque.

The service is private, and lawyers for Nahel’s mother have asked the media to stay away from the funeral.

Nahel was fatally shot after being stopped by police for driving a car in the bus lane. His death prompted the worst riots in France since 2005, when two boys of African origin were killed in a police chase. More than 1,300 people were arrested on Friday night alone after incidents in cities across France.

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a state visit to Germany on Sunday because of the unrest. Earlier he described Nahel’s death as “inexplicable and unforgivable”.

Hundreds arrested in France as rioters clash with police for fourth night

Nahel's body was taken from the funeral home on Saturday morning by his family to the mosque, in a scene which French news outlet France24 described as “calm but tense”.

There was a large police presence on the streets of the French capital.

Read More More than 1,300 people arrested overnight as young rioters clash with police in France

“Everyone is gathered here, his close friends, his family and the imams who will organise the prayers in homage to Nahel,” said Ethan Hajji for France24, adding that journalists were asked to keep their distance.

A woman from Nanterre said she had come to support Nahel's mother. “Peace be on his soul, may justice be served. I came to support the mother, she had only him, poor woman,” she told AFP as she came out of the funeral home.

The Ibn Badis Institute said it expected “exceptional crowds” to turn up for the funeral, in an online statement.

Early on Saturday, firefighters in Nanterre extinguished blazes set by protesters that left scorched remains of cars strewn across the streets. In the neighbouring suburb of Colombes, protesters overturned bins and used them as makeshift barricades.

The violence was spread across the country.

Looters broke into a gun shop and took weapons in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, police said. Officers there arrested about 90 people as groups of protesters set cars on fire, broke shop windows and began looting.

Buildings and businesses were also vandalised in the eastern city of Lyon, where a third of the roughly 30 arrests made were for theft, police said. Authorities reported fires in the streets after an unauthorised protest drew more than 1,000 people earlier on Friday evening.

The Interior Ministry said 1,311 arrests were made during the night, with more than 2,500 incidents of fire in public spaces. The night before, 917 people were arrested nationwide, 500 buildings attacked, 2,000 vehicles burnt and dozens of stores ransacked.

A third witness to Nahel's shooting revealed on Friday that he fled the scene out of "fear" of being shot, as Nahel "trembled" in pain.

According an online video published by the witness, which has been verified by French media, two police officers hit Nahel several times with the butt of their gun, causing his foot to slip from the break pedal.

The witness, who was in the car with Nahel at the time of the shooting, is expected to submit his testimony to the police on Monday.