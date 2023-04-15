International community calls for ceasefire as fighting erupts in Sudan

The international community on Saturday called for an end to deadly violence in Sudan, where battles erupted between the nation's army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns the outbreak of fighting”, his representative said.

He called on the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces to “immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis”, the representative added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a post on Twitter that he was “deeply concerned” about the violence.

“We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilisation and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues,” he said.

I’m very concerned about the latest developments in Khartoum, #Sudan.



With nearly 16 million people - or a third of the population - in need of humanitarian aid, more violence will only make things worse. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) April 15, 2023

The Russian Foreign Ministry called for a “ceasefire immediately” in Sudan, the Moscow-affiliated Tass news agency reported.

“We are calling on the conflicting sides to show political will and restraint and to take steps towards a ceasefire immediately,” it said.

Saturday's violence was seen as some of the fiercest fighting since a 2021 military takeover and attempts to restore the country's democratic transition.

Recently, there have been continuing issues over the integration of the RSF into the nation's armed forces as part of the transition.

There were reports on Saturday of tanks and rocket launchers being used in Khartoum, a city of five million people, after the RSF said it seized key sites in Khartoum including the airport ― as the military disputed the claims.

The Sudan Doctors' Committee reported at least three civilian deaths.

US ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey tweeted from the American embassy in the capital, while sheltering from the fierce fighting outside.

“I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and woke up to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting,” he said. “I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese through Khartoum and elsewhere are doing.”

He called for “senior military leaders to stop the fighting”.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said that people in Sudan “deserve better” and UN emergency relief co-ordinator Martin Griffiths said “more violence will only make things worse”.

Deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces. We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for. We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations… — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 15, 2023

Countries in the region called for calm, including Sudan's powerful neighbour to the north, Egypt.

Chad closed its border with Sudan along with its request for “a return to peace”.

The UAE called on all parties to de-escalate in order to return to discussions for peace and government building, the Wam news agency reported.

“The UAE Embassy in Khartoum is following with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the UAE’s position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties,” its statement said.

“Furthermore, the embassy stresses the importance of efforts aimed at supporting the political process and achieving national consensus towards the formation of a government.”