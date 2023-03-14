Jordanian prisoner Bassem Awadallah treated in hospital

Bassem Awadallah, who is serving a 15-year sentence for sedition in Jordan, was treated in a military hospital for health complications resulting from a three-week hunger strike, his lawyer said in a statement on Monday.

The dual US-Jordanian citizen was reportedly suffering from low blood pressure and low sugar levels, which led to his being taken to hospital for care that included a glucose injection. After treatment, he was returned to prison.

A Jordanian security official stated that Awadallah was discharged from hospital after receiving the "necessary" treatment, saying that he was not on a hunger strike because he has been consuming liquids.

"He was hospitalised at the recommendation of the medical team and later discharged after receiving the necessary treatment," the official said.

"He is now in good condition."

Michael Sullivan, Awadallah's lawyer, said that his client's health was worsening by the day.

Awadallah, a former confidant of King Abdullah II, pleaded not guilty in 2021 to charges of sedition. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail and has since appealed, without success.

A Jordanian security official said that the US consul in Jordan recently visited Awadallah. The US State Department confirmed to The National a visit was made on March 12 and said embassy officials visit "at least monthly".

A State Department representative told The National that it is "closely tracking Bassem Awadallah’s health and well-being".

Mr Sullivan claims that Jordanian officials did not notify Awadallah's family that he had been taken to hospital and that they were told by the US embassy.

The representative said senior department officials and US embassy personnel "remain in contact with the family of Awadallah".