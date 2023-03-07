Philippines earthquake: Magnitude 6.0 tremor hits Mindanao

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake hit at a depth of 10km near San Mariano on the island of Mindanao.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said damage and aftershocks are expected.

The earthquake struck just after 2pm local time in the mountainous province of Davao de Oro.

Footage on social media showed schools and residential buildings being evacuated after the quake hit.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, located on the “Ring of Fire” — an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity across South-East Asia and the Pacific.

Evacuation drills are carried out nationwide four times a year to prepare for future quakes.

The country is vulnerable to other natural disasters, including typhoons.