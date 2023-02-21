Biden vows Russia will never win in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that Russia would never prevail in its war against Ukraine and that Nato would not tire in its efforts to help Kyiv.

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never,” Mr Biden said in a speech from Warsaw.

The President said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin believed that Nato lacked the resolve to continue supporting Ukraine as the conflict enters its second year.

“He doubts whether Nato can remain unified. But there should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not waver. Nato will not be divided and we will not tire,” Mr Biden said.

He warned of "hard and very bitter days" to come but said Ukraine "is steeled for the fight ahead".

"The United States, together with our allies and partners, are going to continue to have Ukraine's back as it defends itself," Mr Biden said.

He added that the US and its partners would announce more sanctions against Russia this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated