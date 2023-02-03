Netanyahu and Macron discuss Iran and Mideast tensions over dinner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with France’s president, business leaders and members of France’s Jewish community during a trip to Paris starting on Thursday that has angered Palestinian supporters amid a new spasm of violence in the Mideast.

The visit started with a dinner meeting at the Elysee Palace, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he planned to share France’s “solidarity with Israel in the face of terrorism,” but also stress “the need for everyone to avoid measures likely to feed the spiral of violence”.

Upon departing for France, Mr Netanyahu said Iran would be “the main topic of our talk” when he meets with Macron.

Mr Macron on Thursday denounced the “headlong rush” of Iran's nuclear programme after dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Paris.

Mr Macron has criticised Iran’s lack of transparency over its nuclear activities and warned that its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine exposed Iran to further sanctions and growing isolation.

The presidency added in a statement that Iran continuing with its atomic project “would inevitably have consequences”.

Mr Macron also is offering to help revive long-stalled dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.

Pro-Palestinian activists plan a protest in Paris on Saturday to decry Mr Macron’s decision to host Mr Netanyahu at such a volatile time in the Mideast conflict. The demonstrators say they will also protest prison conditions in Israel for Palestinian militants, including solitary confinement and limits on family visits.

Mr Netanyahu’s trip comes during one of the deadliest periods of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years, and the fighting has spilt over into the Gaza Strip.

Mr Macron and Mr Netanyahu spoke Sunday after the fatal Palestinian shooting near a Jerusalem synagogue.

Netanyahu is the head of Israel’s most right-wing government, which is buoyed by ultranationalist parties who have promised to take a hard line against the Palestinians and to ramp up settlement construction in the West Bank.

While in Paris, Mr Netanyahu said he would meet French business leaders interested in investing in Israel and representatives of the Jewish community before leaving Saturday night.

Earlier this week, the French government launched a plan aimed at better combating racism and anti-Semitism, including hate speech proliferating online, and raising awareness about the Holocaust.

Agencies contributed to this report.