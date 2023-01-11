Angry hotel guest drives car through lobby of Shanghai hotel

Hotel staff and guests were left terrified when a man drove his car through glass windows and into the lobby of the Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel in Shanghai.

In a video uploaded to social media, a white car can be seen driving through the front of the building and then turning to smash through another glass wall.

The car speeds across the lobby, knocking over ornaments, across a rug and smashes into a piano, as staff chase the vehicle. It eventually comes to a halt after crashing into a pillar in the building.

Read more Etihad Airways adds flights to Shanghai as China travel demand grows

Witnesses said the man had been arguing with hotel staff over a missing laptop before the incident occurred. Shanghai Daily, a local media outlet, said the incident occurred on Monday and that nobody had been hurt.

Onlookers and hotel staff screamed at the driver to get out of the car, banging on it and trying to smash a window to get the keys.

"Do you have any idea what you've done?" they can be heard shouting. "Are you crazy? Are you?"

It was unclear how much damage was done to the hotel, beyond broken glass and a wrecked piano. The four-star Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel offers rooms from about $100-$300 per night, according to the travel website Booking.com.