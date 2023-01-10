India's Narendra Modi releases postal stamp to honour migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released a commemorative postal stamp to honour the hordes of Indian migrant workers around the world.

The postal stamp “Surkakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen” — meaning “go safely, go trained” — was released at the inauguration of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, an event for non-resident Indians, in Indore in central Madhya Pradesh state on Monday.

The stamp underlines the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration, the Prime Minister’s office said.

“Pravasi Bhartiyas (non-resident Indians) echo the voice of a powerful and capable India,” Mr Modi, who inaugurated the three-day-long convention, said.

“It is India’s commitment today that wherever you are, the country is for your interests and expectations.”

The convention is the Indian government's flagship event to provide a platform to engage and connect with Indians living overseas. It started in 2002.

The event, which began on Monday, is observed annually on January 9 — the day India’s “Father of the Nation” Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa in 1915.

The convention is taking place in person for the first time since 2019. More than 3,500 Indians from 70 countries have registered.

Indians comprise the world’s largest overseas diaspora.

There are 32 million non-resident Indians and people with overseas citizenship, according to government figures.

Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi were chief guest and guest of honour at the event.

For three days, participants comprising businessmen and entrepreneurs will be introduced to the achievements and capabilities of India.

They will attend discussions on the role of migrant youth in innovation and new technology, industrial capabilities such as textiles and garments, healthcare and investment.