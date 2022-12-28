Pope Francis asks for prayers for former pontiff Benedict

Head of the Roman Catholic Church describes his predecessor as 'very sick'

Former pope Benedict, right, with Pope Francis at a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of his ordination. Reuters
The National
Dec 28, 2022
Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".

The Pope made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience, but provided no further details.

In 2013, Mr Benedict, 95, became the first pope in about 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

"I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church," Pope Francis said, speaking in Italian.

"Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end."

There was no immediate comment from the Vatican on the state of Benedict's health.

In April, Benedict's long-time secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, told Vatican News the former pope was "physically relatively weak and fragile", but "in good spirits".

