Pope Francis calls on world to consider children 'longing for peace' in Christmas address

Pope Francis has said the world is suffering from a “famine of peace” in his Christmas address, known as the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate.

He was speaking from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica, the same spot from which he first appeared as Pope when he was elected on March 13, 2013.

Calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, where 10 months of violence has caused a global energy and food inflation crisis, as well as resulting in at least 200,000 military casualties alone, Pope Francis described the conflict as “senseless”.

READ MORE Pope Francis prays for World Cup in Qatar to be occasion for peace

"May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war," Pope Francis said.

But he also stressed it was important for people to remember the many other conflicts around the world and to consider in their prayers the suffering of people in Iran, Syria, the Sahel and Haiti. He urged further dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, amid the worst year for violence since 2015 in the decades-long conflict.

The Pope said: "Let us see the faces of all those children who, everywhere in the world, long for peace."