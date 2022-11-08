David Miliband: conflict, climate and Covid fuelling humanitarian crises

As the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, there are fears of a global downturn, and possible recession, making humanitarian crises even more acute.

Furthermore, with the Ukraine war entering its tenth month, resources for other crises are becoming more limited as they are diverted to support Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with The National, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband warned that “conflict, climate and the economic consequences of Covid feed off each other in this vicious circle”.

Mr Miliband said as people look at the humanitarian crises there are three vital statistics to keep in mind. The first is “54“, and that is the number of civil wars or conflicts going on around the world. Those conflicts are leading to the second number, and that is “100 million, the number of people displaced from their homes by conflict and disaster because of a conflict and climate mix”. Fifty-five million people are displaced internally within their own countries, while 45 million are crossing borders as refugees and asylum seekers. The third number, which Mr Miliband called “almost the most chilling”, is 345 million, and that is the number of people “tonight who will go to bed hungry”. This is particularly worrying when there is “the threat of real famine in Somalia, in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, maybe even Yemen and Afghanistan”, according to Mr Miliband.

He added that “the humanitarian situation is that more people than ever are dependent on humanitarian aid, more people than ever are being driven from their homes as refugees, more conflicts are continuing for a long duration, which explains why refugees are out of their own homes for 5-10 or 15-20 years”. This is all coming “at a time when global politics is in a mess. There's gridlock in all sorts of international institutions. And people on the edge feel that they're being pushed very close to the precipice,” according to Mr Miliband.

The IRC works in 40 war-affected countries, in addition to refugee resettlement and assistance programmes in 28 cities in the US, which means it has first-hand knowledge of the crises at play. The IRC publishes an annual “watchlist” of 20 countries at risk of major humanitarian disaster every December, based on approximately 80 different indicators. When it published its list in 2021, Ukraine was not on it, but it is fast becoming a major humanitarian crisis. Mr Miliband said “we did miss Ukraine last year, and we kick ourselves for that, but it didn't appear in our data sets. It seemed outlandish that in November, December last year, a permanent member of the Security Council should invade its neighbour without any provocation.”

The Ukraine war has arrived at a time of complexity. Mr Miliband said “we've got a confluence of protracted long-term crisis and recent acute crisis piled on top. Secondly, we've got a mix of humanitarian need that festers, but also global politics that's gone wrong and is blocking solutions”.

Ukraine conflict

Mr Miliband explained that “the Ukrainians are the biggest victims of the war in Ukraine, and it's going to be a brutal winter … but we're all victims of the war in Ukraine, indirectly, if not just directly”.

Higher food and energy prices around the world, in addition to “real global political tension that arises from the Ukraine crisis, is both a symptom of political breakdown and a cause of further breakdown”.

He said: “There's a real sense that global politics is broken down because of the Ukraine crisis. And my concern as someone who's running a humanitarian organisation is that those least able to fend for themselves are the greatest victims of the failure of global politics. So I think this Ukraine crisis is a real moment of reckoning, not just for Europeans. It's a moment of reckoning globally.”

Mr Miliband said: “I'm very concerned at the diversion of aid from the Middle East, from parts of Africa into Ukraine. Yes, the needs in Ukraine are real, but we can't have first-class aid in Ukraine and second or third-class aid elsewhere. It's a very important part of our work in the rescue committee, saying, don't forget the Somalias, the Syrias, the Afghanistans of this world. Of course, that doesn't mean you should forget about Ukraine either. But it's the global humanitarian tragedy.”

He warned that “it will be a double whammy if the poorest people in other parts of the world pay the greatest price for Ukraine”.

Mr Miliband, like many humanitarians, is concerned about impunity, not only in Ukraine but in other conflicts. He said: “We've got too many tragic examples of our own staff and others being targeted because they're aid workers. Not because they're dealing in politics, but they're actually just trying to meet humanitarian need.” Most recently, a member of the IRC team in Ethiopia was killed in October as he was delivering aid in the Tigray region.

One major point of concern is that refugees receive enough aid and support on the one hand and for long-term solutions to be found for them on the other. And while resettlement to third countries is only at 8 per cent, neighbouring countries bear most of the burden of hosting refugees. Mr Miliband noted: “The refugee crisis is never going to be fixed by saying every refugee has to end up in America or Western Europe.” He said: “Frankly the countries in the world that are bearing the greatest responsibility for refugees are not rich countries, it's the Lebanons, the Jordans, the Ugandas and Bangladeshs of this world.”

Syrian refugees leave Lebanon — in pictures

He was critical of the British media’s position on refugees. He said: “If you read the UK media at the moment, you would think it was the UK that was taking more refugees than anyone else. I don't need to tell you it's not.” And while he urged the US and others to take more refugees in, he said: “That is not the answer to the refugee crisis, because, for most refugees, their greatest dream is to go home … so they don't want to travel to the other side of the world, they actually want to stay close.” And that would require two elements, firstly “diplomacy that allows them to go home … and secondly, real support for the countries that are hosting refugees”.

Increasingly, conflicts which lead to large refugee flows are becoming protracted and getting attention to them is difficult. Mr Miliband said keeping the attention of the world on forgotten crises required “the victims, our clients speak for themselves, their voice is more powerful than mine and saying, don't forget about this crisis”. He noted however that a more difficult aspect is securing funding for drawn-out conflicts.

He said: “The plea not to forget us can't just go to the West. There are responsibilities on all those with wealth.

“There are people in this region and there are countries in this region that have wealth, and there are global responsibilities that come with power and with wealth.”

UAE's ambition

“Whenever I come to the Gulf, my appeal is this is a region that is remarkable for its ambition … just look around us,” Mr Miliband said, in reference to the advancements in the UAE. “It's a country, that's thinking how far it's come in 50 years, and what's going to happen in the next 50. So the ambition is extraordinary. But the compassion is an important part of the culture too.” He said: “The message of ‘don't forget’, is a message that the International Rescue Committee has to take to its traditional western donors. It also has to take to governments and the private sector, to philanthropists, and businesses in the Gulf, because then we need to be partnering with them too.”

The IRC continues to work in Afghanistan despite the presence of the Taliban-run government.

“There's a very important principle here, work through civil society. If you want to build a nation, you have to build it from the grass roots, if you want to support people, then support people,” said Mr Miliband. He said the IRC has 3,000 employees in 12 provinces, while 4,000 more auxiliary workers depend on its support. Forty-four per cent of them are women, including in senior positions. Mr Miliband said the IRC speaks to “the governing authorities at the national and local level. But do we let them tell us what to do? No. Do we work in accordance with local customs? Yes … most of our employees [in Afghanistan], all but six of them are Afghans. So they're defending their own communities”.

And while he said “it was a disastrous end to the Nato mission” in Afghanistan, Mr Miliband stressed the importance of focusing on the current situation as “the grinding poverty from the macroeconomic pull-out that's happened is compounding the pain of 20, or in some ways 40, years of civil war”. Mr Miliband urged the World Bank to pay the Afghan reconstruction Trust Fund, “not to the government, but to teachers and nurses and water engineers”. He added that the unfreezing of assets is vital “to underpin the banking system, because you can't have an economy if you haven't got a banking system”.

The issue of poverty and a collapsing economic system is one that plagues not only Afghanistan, but Syria too. During the interview, Mr Miliband repeatedly drew attention to the ongoing crisis in Syria. He did not want to be drawn into the political discussion on engaging with the Syrian regime or the possibility of commencing reconstruction there.

A year under the Taliban in Afghanistan — in pictures

“It is very important to speak to the humanitarian needs”, he said, including the issue of the cholera outbreak and support for the internally displaced. The IRC does not work in government-controlled areas.

On Yemen, Mr Miliband was more optimistic as a result of the truce earlier this year and lower levels of violence. He said: “It's very, very interesting that in 2022, of many dark spots, Yemen is actually in a better place than it was a year ago.” He added that the conflict is in some ways “halted and life has begun to take some form … now we need to pile in behind those accelerators of progress, and try to mitigate the danger of relapse”. He issued a plea “that we don't throw it all away, because Yemen's been traumatised over the last decade, and the people of Yemen have been traumatised, still 23 million people that are in need of humanitarian assistance. So there's a desperate need that the next year doesn't see a relapse in Yemen”.

Crisis watch list

It is likely that these countries will feature on the IRC’s annual crisis watch list which will be published next month. While the data analysis is ongoing for the list, Mr Miliband said at this stage what is known is that after “conflict, climate and Covid” were the three big drivers of the watch list last year, “there's an additional driver this year, which is the economic downturn”. However, he stressed that there are solutions to many of these issues.

“My message is there are real solutions. If you care about malnutrition, you can actually do something about it. If you care about the displacement of people, and how they're treated, we can do something about it, we've got some real solutions that we can put into practice. And so what you can expect from the watch list is that it will follow the science, but also that it will be about the solution, not just suffering.”

As this economic downturn is set to impact the humanitarian sector, there are increased questions about the management of aid resources.

In the IRC, 87 per cent of funds go directly to beneficiaries, with the rest on management and running costs. Mr Miliband stressed the importance of transparency “through open books”. He said: “We now spend 3 per cent of our total $1.5 billion budget on IT. That makes us more effective at the front line. So transparency, education and explanation is important.”

UK politics role 'not on his mind'

And while Mr Miliband has carved out a reputation for himself as a leading humanitarian, he is still remembered in the UK as a leading politician whose political career came to a halt as he stepped down from his parliamentary seat as a Labour MP in 2013, to take up his position at IRC. A decade on, he says going back to the UK to seek office is “not on my mind”. He repeated a line that he has become known for, which is “I make my professional decisions according to where I think I can make the most impact, consistent with my responsibilities to my family”.

He added that “I'm very committed to the work that I'm doing because I think that's where I'm having the greatest impact”. However, Mr Miliband, who previously held the posts of foreign secretary and secretary of state for the environment, continues to follow British politics closely and did not hide his disappointment over the events of the past few months.

“I'm a British citizen, so I'm very proud of being British. I mourn the fact that we've been we've humiliated ourselves in the last few years or months. It's not been a good time to be a Brit, we've been the almost global laughing stock.” He said: “People want the UK to be a source of stability, of pragmatism of rules and of strong values. And that's something that many British people feel”. However, he ended on an optimistic note, saying “the country still has strengths and it's got to refine them”.