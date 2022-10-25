Governments prioritise fossil fuels despite damage to health and climate

Governments around the world are prioritising the use fossil fuels, despite the damage they cause to health and the environment, a report has shown.

The Lancet Countdown, an annual report on climate change and health, said that the majority of world governments subsidised fossil fuels by as much as $400 billion in 2019.

This is despite climate change driving food insecurity, extreme weather including heatwaves that affect health and the ability to work, and the spread of infectious diseases.

READ MORE Global warming: 44 ways climate change harms human health

Overdependence on fossil fuels is also adding to economic and political uncertainty and volatility. This is best illustrated by the war in Ukraine, which has pushed the world into a cost-of-living crisis

Millions of lives could be saved if governments urgently work together to promote the switch to clean energy, the report said.

As global crises unfold, climate change escalates, with its impacts increasingly “affecting the foundations of human health and well-being”, but the report, released before the Cop27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, said there was hope health-centred climate action could deliver a “thriving future”.

At Cop26 in Glasgow last year, countries pledged to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies as part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and shift to clean energy systems.

But the Lancet Countdown report found 69 out of the 86 countries it looked at were effectively subsidising fossil fuels.

An analysis of the production strategies of 15 of the world’s largest oil and gas companies showed they would exceed their share of emissions consistent with curbing temperature rises to 1.5°C — beyond which the worst climate impacts will be felt — by 37 per cent in 2030 and 103 per cent in 2040.

The UK’s carbon pricing policies are an effective subsidy to the tune of £11bn in 2019, or 4 per cent of national health spend, the report said, and about 70 per cent of domestic energy comes from fossil fuels, particularly gas.

The report added that fossil fuel dependence is not only undermining global health through increased climate change impacts, but is also leading to volatile prices, frail supply chains and conflict.

As a result, millions of people around the world do not have access to the energy needed to keep their homes at healthy temperatures and preserve food and medicine.

Climate change is also affecting food security, reducing growing seasons and crop yields, pushing more areas into drought, and worsening the risk of malnutrition, undernourishment and access to food.

The report said that transitioning to a widespread adoption of a more balanced, plant-based diet would reduce agricultural sector emissions and also prevent up to 11.5 million diet-related deaths a year.

Extreme heat exacerbates underlying conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory disease, causes problems including heat stroke, poor mental health, and limits people’s ability to work and exercise, as well as raising the risk of dangerous wildfires.

Malaria and dengue are also on the rise, putting lives at risk and increasing pressure on health systems still struggling with Covid-19.

But a transition to clean energy would improve energy security, cut toxic air pollution and boost low-carbon travel such as walking and cycling, which would improve health.

Dr Marina Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown, said there is “clear evidence” that a shift towards clean energy could save the lives of millions.

“Accelerated climate action would deliver cascading benefits, with more resilient health, food and energy systems,” she said.

Paul Ekins, of University College London, added: “Current strategies from many governments and companies will lock the world into a fatally warmer future, tying us to the use of fossil fuels that are rapidly closing off prospects for a liveable world.

“This is a result of a deep failure to recognise the need for an urgent reprioritisation of funding to secure a zero-carbon, affordable and healthy future.”

Morocco's last nomads are struggling with climate change — in pictures