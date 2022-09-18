Vladimir Putin calls for calm after 81 die in Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan clashes

Fighting between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan that left at least 81 civilians and soldiers dead had subsided on Sunday, Kyrgyz authorities said.

The confirmation of casualties from both sides follows a ceasefire announced on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose government presides over a security co-operation organisation between the countries, called for an end to the violence in a statement on Sunday.

The dispute between the Russia-aligned states must be resolved through “peaceful, political and diplomatic means”, Mr Putin said.

The latest violence between the former Soviet republics, which began on Wednesday, is the worst fighting between the two rivals since May 2021.

The flare-up follows clashes between former Soviet states Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan dispute nearly 1,000 kilometres of border.

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia are part of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation, sometimes dubbed “Russia’s mini Nato”, tasked with peacekeeping and security cooperation between former Soviet states.

Tajikistan said on Sunday that 35 of its citizens were killed, the first official death toll since armed clashes broke out on Wednesday.

On its Facebook page, the Tajik foreign ministry also reported 25 injured and said civilians, women and children were among the victims.

The ministry accused Kyrgyz soldiers of killing 12 people in a drone strike on a mosque, and six others in an attack against a school.

AFP reported it was not able to independently verify the claims.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan said on Sunday at least 46 people had died in the southern border region of Batken, and 140 had been injured.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Kyrgyz border regions over the past days, according to NGOs.

Kyrgyzstan declared September 19 a national day of mourning.

This toll by far surpasses figures from April 2021, when clashes left 50 dead and raised fears of a large-scale conflict.

The two sides agreed a ceasefire on Friday and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon met his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov at a summit in Uzbekistan.

But the two countries traded blame for ceasefire violations only a few hours later.

Mr Putin urged both sides to “take steps to resolve the situation as soon as possible by exclusively peaceful, political and diplomatic means” according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Still, the situation appears to be stabilising.

On Sunday afternoon, the Kyrgyz authorities issued a statement saying the situation at the border “remains calm, trending towards stabilisation”.

“There were no recorded escalation attempts or shots fired on the border.

“The parties are maintaining their ceasefire agreement and withdrawing their respective troops,” the statement added.

On Saturday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the leadership of both sides “to engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire”, said a spokesman.