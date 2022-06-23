Afghanistan earthquake: rescuers struggling to reach remote areas

Afghan authorities are struggling to reach remote areas of the country hit by an earthquake that killed 1,000 people, as poor communication and a lack of proper roads hamper their efforts, officials said on Thursday.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 kilometres south-east of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.

The town of Gayan, close to the epicentre, sustained significant damage, with most of its mud-walled buildings damaged or completely destroyed.

"We can't reach the area, the networks are too weak, we are trying to get updates," Mohammad Ismail Muawiyah, a spokesman for the top Taliban military commander in hardest-hit Paktika province, told Reuters, referring to telephone networks.

The Taliban government has called on the international community for help after what was the country's deadliest earthquake in decades.

"The government is working within its capabilities," senior Taliban official Anas Haqqani wrote on Twitter.

"We hope that the International Community and aid agencies will also help our people in this dire situation."

The quake, which was centered in Paktika province, about 50 kilometres south-west of the city of Khost, left at least 1,500 people injured.

The UN said a lack of machinery is hampering a rush to find survivors.

"We believe that nearly 2,000 homes are destroyed," the UN's humanitarian co-ordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, told reporters.

Briefing journalists at the UN's headquarters in New York, via videolink from Kabul, Mr Alakbarov said the number of people displaced would be much higher.

"The average size of an Afghan family is at least seven, eight people," he said, noting that sometimes several families live in one house.

Mr Alakbarov said Afghanistan's "de-facto authorities" had deployed more than 50 ambulances and four or five helicopters to the badly hit province, and provided unspecified cash assistance to families of the deceased.

But the UN official suggested a lack of diggers was impacting relief efforts.

The UN said it does not have search and rescue capabilities in Afghanistan, with Turkey "best positioned" to provide it.

"We spoke about it with the embassy of Turkey here on the ground and they're waiting for the formal request," Mr Alakbarov said.

"We will be able to make such request only after the discussion with the de-facto authorities and based on what is the reality on the ground."

Taliban's ability to help 'unclear'

Mr Alakbarov said the UN had already sounded out countries in the region to see "if they would be willing and available to deploy such capacity".

"Our teams do not have specific equipment to take people from under the rubble. This has to rely mostly on the efforts of the de-facto authorities, which also has certain limitations in that respect," he said.

Mr Alakbarov said it was unclear how well-positioned the Taliban were to operate and deploy their teams to the mountainous areas hit by the earthquake.

The UN has shipped about 10 tonnes of essential medical supplies to the region and deployed 20 health teams, he said.

He said a rapid assessment of the situation is being conducted and at least $15 million is required immediately — a figure that looks set to rise.

The Japanese government plans to provide assistance to Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a news conference the Japanese government was co-ordinating moves to "provide necessary support promptly," as well as assessing the situation to grasp local needs.

An ambulance transports victims of the earthquake in Paktia province to hospital. EPA

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter that eight trucks of food and other necessities from Pakistan arrived in Paktika. He said on Thursday two planes of humanitarian aid from Iran and another from Qatar had arrived.

On Wednesday, the US said it would look for ways to help, including through potential talks with Taliban rulers.

"President Biden is monitoring developments and has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected," he said, referring to the US Agency for International Development.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was in touch with humanitarian groups active in Afghanistan that receive support from Washington.

"US humanitarian partners are already responding, including by sending medical teams to help people affected and we are assessing other response options," Mr Blinken said.

The US has engaged in talks but refused to recognise the Taliban government, in the past saying it wants to see progress on key US priorities, including the treatment of women.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US was open to discussion with the Taliban but was unaware of any immediate requests by the de facto government.

"I imagine the humanitarian response to the earthquake will be a topic of conversation between US officials and Taliban officials in the coming days," Mr Price told reporters.