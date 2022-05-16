'Super Flower Blood Moon' seen around the world - in pictures

A total lunar eclipse graced the night sky on Sunday and Monday, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

The Moon was seen bathed in the reflected red and orange colours of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 90 minutes. It was the first blood Moon in a year and with it falling on May's full moon, earned itself the "Super Flower Blood Moon" moniker among astronomers.

Observers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America had prime seats for the show. Partial stages of the eclipse were visible in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

More from The National:

Lunar eclipse 2022: How to see the blood Moon in the UAE

Moon soil discovery raises prospect of human settlements in space

Beaver Moon 2021: longest partial lunar eclipse for 580 years took place overnight

Remarkable images of Earth’s Moon meeting Venus in rare celestial event

Stunning mosaic of Moon created using 50,000 images