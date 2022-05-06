Havana explosion: two floors of Cuba's Hotel Saratoga destroyed

An explosion ripped through a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana on Friday.

Unverified videos posted to social media showed the bottom two floors of the hotel Saratoga blown out, and rubble strewn across the street below. A Reuters witness separately saw smoke and flames coming from the building

A rescue operation is under way and the number of casualties is not yet known.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

The grand hotel, located in Havana's old town, has 96 rooms and a rooftop pool. It was refurbished and reopened in 2005, before closing again during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A post on the hotel's Facebook page announced it was due to reopen on May 10.

