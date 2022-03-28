UK claims Russian company is sending mercenaries to Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

A private Russian military contractor is sending private troops to eastern Ukraine, Britain’s Defence Ministry claims.

The ministry’s Defence Intelligence said the Wagner Group was expected to send up to 1,000 mercenaries for combat in Ukraine after the regular Russian military experienced heavy losses.

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 28, 2022

Air Vice Marshal Mick Smeath, London’s defence attache in Washington, said Russia had probably been forced to make Ukraine a priority for Wagner personnel at the expense of their operations in Africa and Syria.

Pentagon officials said recently that they expected Russia to look for ways to replace their combat losses with troops in other countries.

Last Friday, the Pentagon said it appeared Moscow was drawing on Russian troops based in Georgia, but no details were available on the number or the timing of their expected posting.

Thousands of mercenaries from Wagner Group have been in Syria since 2015.

The US and EU consider the group to be a surrogate of the Russian military, but the Kremlin denies it exists.

In December, the EU imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group and its founder, Dmitry Utkin, for fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine.