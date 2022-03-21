US President Biden to 'rally support' for Ukraine with Nato and G7 meetings in Europe

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is due to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday amid the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

His meeting with Mr Duda will come after discussions with Nato and G7 leaders in Brussels, focused on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as well as efforts to pressure Russia's President Vladimir Putin into an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Poland, which shares a 500-kilometre border with the war-torn country and is now host to about two million Ukrainian refugees, has been a key ally of Washington throughout the conflict.

It has joined other Nato countries in sending more than 20,000 shoulder-launched anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, rushed into the country after Russia’s 24 February attack.

Warsaw has also been in stalled talks with the US to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but analysts say the Polish proposal is fraught with complexity and the US has rejected initial proposals.

Russia is now subject to stringent international sanctions that could result in its economy contracting by at least seven per cent. The Institute of International Finance predicted an even worse contraction of 15 per cent earlier this month, but Western allies are still discussing ways to enact even tighter trade restrictions.

"The president will discuss how the United States, alongside our allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin's invasion of Ukraine."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, along with the Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, travelled to Kyiv to visit the besieged capital last week after Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour last month.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also met with Mr Duda in Warsaw earlier this month, with both condemning Russia's military action, especially against civilians.

The UN has estimated about 10 million Ukrainians fled their homes, with roughly one-third of them going abroad, mostly to Poland.