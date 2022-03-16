France opens war crime investigation into death of Fox News cameraman

Franco-Irish citizen Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while on assignment in Ukraine

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which he was travelling was struck by incoming fire, poses for a selfie with colleagues in Kyiv. Fox News Sunday Handout via Reuters
Soraya Ebrahimi
Mar 16, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

French prosecutors have opened a war crime investigation into the death of Franco-Irish Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski who was shot near Kyiv while covering the war in Ukraine, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The investigation by France's specialised antiterror prosecutors will investigate possible charges of causing “deliberate harm to a person protected by international law” and a “deliberate attack against a civilian who was not taking part in hostilities".

French prosecutors routinely open cases into the violent deaths of citizens overseas.

READ MORE
Russia-Ukraine war: five things to know today

Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed and Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire outside the capital.

He was an experienced war zone cameraman who had previously covered conflicts for the US network in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sent his condolences to Zakrzewski's family on Wednesday, saying that “armed forces have an obligation to protect journalists in accordance with international humanitarian law".

Other media workers have been killed in the three weeks of conflict so far, including US documentary maker Brent Renaud and Ukrainian reporter Evgeny Sakun.

The Ukrainian Parliament's human rights chief Lyudmyla Denisova said on Tuesday that another Ukrainian journalist, Viktor Dudar, was killed in fighting around the southern port city of Mykolaiv.

Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:40 PM
FranceUkraineRussiaWar
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail
An image that illustrates this article Inside a shopping centre-turned-shelter in Ukraine’s VinnytsiaStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Saharan dust cloud hits UK before ‘hottest day of the year’Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article France opens war crime investigation into death of Fox News cameraman