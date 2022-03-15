Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

A live evening news programme on Russia’s main state TV channel was interrupted on Monday by a woman who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting against the war in Ukraine.

A presenter was speaking when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “No war” scrawled in English across the top, with a message in Russian below calling on people not to Moscow's propaganda.

The news programme quickly away to another scene.

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova.

The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ms Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

She spoke out against the war in a video on OVD-Info’s website.

“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”