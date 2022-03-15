Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

Protester held a sign saying 'no war' and calling on people not to believe Russian propaganda

Marina Ovsyannikova, a who says she works for Russian state TV, appears on air on its popular news programme behind the presenter in protest against the incursion of Ukraine. AFP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Mar 15, 2022

A live evening news programme on Russia’s main state TV channel was interrupted on Monday by a woman who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting against the war in Ukraine.

A presenter was speaking when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “No war” scrawled in English across the top, with a message in Russian below calling on people not to Moscow's propaganda.

The news programme quickly away to another scene.

What is Nato's Article 5 and could a Russia-Poland clash lead to war?

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova.

The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ms Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

She spoke out against the war in a video on OVD-Info’s website.

An iPhone 12 Pro display in the window of an Apple store at the Aviapark shopping centre in the Khoroshyovsky District of Moscow, Russia, in 2020. Bloomberg

“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”

Updated: March 15, 2022, 1:12 AM
RussiaUkraineWarTelevision
