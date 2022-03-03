Strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson falls to Russian forces

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian port of Kherson, local officials confirmed, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow's attack a week ago.

"The [Russian] occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram on Wednesday.

Mayor Igor Kolykhayev said late on Wednesday that Russian troops were in the streets and had entered the council building. He called on civilians to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos.

"There were armed visitors in the city executive committee today," he said in a statement. "I didn't make any promises to them ... I just asked them not to shoot people."

The strategic port city of 290,000 people near the Black Sea came under siege as Russian forces pressed ahead with their offensive across other urban centres.

Another key Ukrainian port, Berdiansk, has already been seized by Russian troops, while Mariupol has repelled attacks "with dignity," according to that city's mayor, Vadim Boichenko.

Russian forces have also bombarded Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, prompting comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s.

After days of intense fighting, hundreds of civilians have been killed, while around one million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, triggering punishing western sanctions intended to cripple Russia's economy.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, continued to issue upbeat statements rallying his forces to fight back.

"We are a people who broke the enemy's plans in a week," Mr Zelenskiy said in a video address. "These plans had taken years to write - they are mean, with hatred for our country, for our people."

A Ukrainian delegation had left for a second round of talks with Russian officials on a ceasefire, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.