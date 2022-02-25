Canada to use world’s first plant-based Covid vaccine

The two-dose inoculation can be given to adults between the ages of 18 and 64

A medical syringe and a vial in front of the Medicago biotechnology company logo are seen in this creative illustrative photo. Getty Images
The National
Feb 25, 2022

Canadian regulators on Thursday announced that the country will use the world’s first plant-derived Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, named Covifenz, was jointly developed by Medicago, a biopharma company owned by Mitsubishi Chemical and Philip Morris, based in Quebec City, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The two-dose vaccine can be given to adults between 18 and 64 years old.

The Quebec-based privately held company has an agreement to supply up to 76 million doses to the Canadian government.

Read more
Why do some people never seem to get Covid-19? Scientists may have the answer

“We're at a stage where we're ramping up capacity to meet the supply agreement,” said Marc-Andre D’Aoust, Medicago's executive vice president of innovation, development and medical affairs.

Medicago said it was committed to fulfilling the order as soon as possible.

The decision was based on a study of 24,000 adults that found the vaccine was 71 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19.

Side effects were mild and included fever and fatigue.

The study was conducted before the Omicron variant emerged.

Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles, which copy the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. The particles are removed from the plants’ leaves and then purified.

An immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant, made by British partner GlaxoSmithKline, is then added to the shots.

Medicago plans to test the shot in children and as a booster dose for adults, Mr D’Aoust said.

The immunisation was granted fast-track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in February last year.

Image 1 of 11
A man stands in front of a police officer as lorry drivers and supporters continue to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Canada. Reuters

A man stands in front of a police officer as lorry drivers and supporters continue to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Canada. Reuters

The Canadian government on Thursday announced it was lifting the emergency powers it enacted more than a week ago to bring street protests under control, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the authority is no longer needed.

The protests were initially against Canada’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements for lorry drivers transporting goods across the US border, before they expanded into a campaign against the country's broader coronavirus restrictions.

Agencies contributed to this report.

Updated: February 25th 2022, 7:07 AM
CoronavirusVaccineWorldCanada
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Canada to use world’s first plant-based Covid vaccine
An image that illustrates this article Russian billionaires lose $39bn in wealth barely 24 hours after Ukraine attackStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Day two: Ukraine's Zelenskyy vows to fight as explosions rock Kiev
An image that illustrates this article 'The Tinder Swindler': how to protect your life savings when looking for love