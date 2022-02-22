Gunman takes hostage at Apple store in Amsterdam

A gunman has taken at least one person hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam, Dutch police said.

Armed police have gathered on the scene, while video clips on broadcaster AT5's website appeared to show a person being held in the store at gunpoint.

“There is a person with a firearm in the store … police forces are there with many units and specialist units at the scene to get the situation under control,” Amsterdam police tweeted.

“We are restricting information about the situation in the Apple store … in order not to upset our investigation and efforts there."

They later confirmed it was a hostage situation without specifying how many people were being held captive.

Police cleared the square and asked neighbours to remain inside and not come outside to watch.

The Apple store is at one end of the upscale Leidseplein, a square at the south side of Amsterdam's centre.

Gun violence is not uncommon in the Netherlands, but hostage situations are extremely rare.