Mummified bodies of children found in Peruvian tomb show grim struggle of ancient empire

Human sacrifice was common in pre-Columbian Americas

An archaeologist works at the Cajamarquilla archeological site in Peru. AFP
Robert Tollast
Feb 14, 2022

Six mummies thought to be the remains of children who were sacrificed by pre-Incan inhabitants of the Andes about 1,200 years ago have been discovered in Peru.

The bodies of seven adults, all wrapped in cloth, were found in the same tomb, in the archaeological complex of Cajamarquilla, east of Lima.

Ancient religions of the region — which were followed by the Aztec, Mayan and Incan empires and ethnic groups — believed that humans could be sacrificed to accompany recently deceased people into the “world of the dead,” or that sacrificing adults or even children could appease angry gods and intimidate enemies.

An archaeologist works to recover the remains of one of 14 pre-Incan mummies found at an archaeological complex in Peru on February 13, 2022. Reuters