Mummified bodies of children found in Peruvian tomb show grim struggle of ancient empire

Six mummies thought to be the remains of children who were sacrificed by pre-Incan inhabitants of the Andes about 1,200 years ago have been discovered in Peru.

The bodies of seven adults, all wrapped in cloth, were found in the same tomb, in the archaeological complex of Cajamarquilla, east of Lima.

Ancient religions of the region — which were followed by the Aztec, Mayan and Incan empires and ethnic groups — believed that humans could be sacrificed to accompany recently deceased people into the “world of the dead,” or that sacrificing adults or even children could appease angry gods and intimidate enemies.