US House holds former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt

The US House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows, who served as the White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress and recommended that he face federal charges.

Mr Meadows was held in contempt for refusing to give evidence before the congressional panel investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

Read More January 6 committee recommends contempt charges against Mark Meadows

The vote was 222 to 208, with only two Republicans joining Democrats in backing the measure.

Mr Meadows becomes the first former member of the House of Representatives since the 1830s to be held in contempt.

The charges will now be sent to federal prosecutors, who will decide whether to present the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges.

If convicted, Mr Meadows could face up to a year in prison on each charge.

On Monday, a nine-member panel voted in favour of recommending charges against the former North Carolina congressman who left in March 2020 to become Mr Trump’s chief of staff.

In another sign of the deep partisan divisions in Washington, Republicans on Tuesday called the action against Mr Meadows a distraction from the House’s work, with one member calling it “evil” and “un-American.”

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, took to the floor to praise Mr Meadows: “Make no mistake, when Democrats vote in favour of this resolution, it is a vote to put a good man in prison.”