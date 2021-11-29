France offers to restart migrant talks if Britain gets ‘serious’

France is ready to resume discussions with the UK on the migrant crisis if the British enter talks in a “serious spirit", Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Mr Darmanin said negotiations could restart “very quickly” if the UK ended the “double speak” and accurately reported to the public what was said in private.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson angered French President Emmanuel Macron last week when he posted on Twitter calling for joint patrols on French beaches and the return to France of migrants who succeed in making the dangerous Channel crossing.

Mr Macron said it was not a serious way to negotiate.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel's invitation to a meeting in Calais on Sunday of ministers from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany to discuss the crisis was withdrawn.

The dispute followed the sinking last week of a boat in the Channel, with the loss of at least 27 lives.

Mr Darmanin said on Monday that the two countries needed to work together to deal with a shared problem.

“We cannot change our geography, so we need to come to an understanding with our British friends and allies even though they have chosen to leave Europe,” he said.

“The common interest of Europe and Great Britain is to work together to try to solve this problem.

“From the moment there is no more double-speak and we can discuss in a serious spirit, and our private exchanges correspond to our public exchanges, the French government is ready to very quickly resume discussions with Great Britain.”

Mr Darmanin said Paris hoped the “public invectives” would stop, “especially on the part of the United Kingdom towards French or European political leaders”.

A government source said Mr Darmanin’s offer to resume talks appeared to be a “positive” development.

“We are keen to work together to find joint solutions to this issue,” the source said.

Mr Darmanin said French Prime Minister Jean Castex would write to Mr Johnson with Paris’s proposals for a “balanced agreement” between the UK and the EU.

“We cannot accept – and this is a red line for the French government – the practice of turning boats back at sea,” he said.

Earlier, Downing Street insisted that a returns agreement, as set out by Mr Johnson in his letter, would be the “single biggest deterrent” to migrants trying to cross the Channel.

After French criticism that British labour market rules make it too easy for migrants to find work, Mr Johnson's spokesman said the government was taking action to overhaul the asylum system.

“The single biggest deterrent, the single biggest step we could take together with the French would be a returns agreement, as the Prime Minister set out last week,” the spokesman said.

“But we are already taking steps through our Nationality and Borders Bill to reduce the pull factors to the UK and make our asylum system firmer but fairer.”

After talks on Sunday, it was agreed that a plane, operated by the EU border agency Frontex, will monitor the shores of the Channel for people crossing from December 1.

Migration officials also pledged to work together more closely against people-smuggling networks and the trade in inflatable boats.