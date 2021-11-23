Russia sends nuclear-powered icebreakers to rescue at least 18 ships stranded in Arctic

At least 20 cargo ships from around the world are stranded in ice after attempting to transit the Northern Sea Route, running along the Russian Arctic coast.

Six ships are stranded near the north Chukotka coast, a remote region near the Bering Strait, and a further 15 are stuck in the East Siberian Sea, including several bulk carrier cargo ships and one oil tanker, the Barents Observer reported.

Vedomosti, a Russian business publication, said at least 18 vessels were stranded.

The Northern Sea Route has become more passable in recent years as rising global temperatures create thinner ice that cargo ships can power through.

But the route appears to have frozen earlier than expected this year. Some of the ships have been stranded since early November.

Alexei Likhachyov, the director general of Rosatom, a nuclear energy company that runs a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreaker ships, said that weather forecasts had been inaccurate.

Shipping companies transiting the route normally book icebreakers to accompany them if they are expecting especially bad weather.

Last week, the Russian icebreaker Novorossisk began pushing its way through the frozen Chukchi Sea to assist the stranded ships.