Myanmar court defers hearing as a dizzy and drowsy Suu Kyi skips appearance

A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. Reuters

Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing Monday because she felt ill, according to the lawyers of Myanmar’s detained former leader.

Ms Suu Kyi is being tried in the capital Naypyitaw on charges of sedition, as well as two counts of flouting pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign, illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use and the unlicensed use of the radios.

She was detained on February 1 when the army seized power from her elected government.

One of Ms Suu Kyi’s lawyers, Min Min Soe, told AP the 76-year-old former leader felt sick Monday on the drive to the court from the secret location where she is being held by the ruling military government. Her team requested her hearing be postponed, and she was allowed to return to her living quarters.

Her special court hearing was to have been the first since July, when sessions were suspended as a measure against a nationwide coronavirus outbreak. Monday’s session was supposed to cover the charge that Ms Suu Kyi had violated Covid-19 restrictions.

Another of her lawyers, Khin Maung Zaw, said all those involved in the court hearings were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday. Ms Suu Kyi has been vaccinated against the virus.

“We met with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi at 9.30am today. As soon as she entered the room, we learned that she was not well. Her face was red, with a runny nose,” said Khin Maung Zaw, using the honorific “Daw,” a respectful term for women. “She said she was not well as soon as she sat down. She said she was dizzy because the car was bumping so much. So we asked the court to postpone today’s appointment.”

His colleague Min Min Soe said Ms Suu Kyi looked as if she had lost some weight, but told them she had not been sick for the past two months.

The army has said it seized power because last November’s general election, which Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won by a landslide, was tainted by widespread fraud. Ms Suu Kyi’s party has denied this, and independent election observers have said the allegation has not been substantiated.

Ms Suu Kyi’s supporters as well as independent analysts say all of the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military’s seizure of power.

The army takeover was met with significant popular resistance, which is continuing despite harsh measures by security forces to quash it.

Min Min Soe said Monday’s court session continued with testimony against Ms Suu Kyi’s co-defendant, Win Myint, the country’s former president who was also detained in the military takeover. She said a prosecution witness testified on the charge that Win Myint also had broken Covid-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign.

Further proceedings in the cases against both for breaking coronavirus restrictions were adjourned until September 20, while those involving other charges will continue on Tuesday, said Ms Suu Kyi’s lawyers.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.