'Ever Given' docks in UK four months after Suez Canal debacle

The container ship 'Ever Given', chartered and operated by container transportation and shipping company Evergreen Marine, arrives at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, UK. PA

The Ever Given docked at an English port on Tuesday as it concluded the final leg of a disastrous journey in which it blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, holding up billions of dollars of global trade.

Hundreds of ship-spotters lined up on the shoreline near Felixstowe on England's Suffolk coast, hoping for a glimpse of the boat.

The 400-metre vessel — which was loaded with 18,300 containers — dropped off much of its cargo at Rotterdam Port last week following a four-month delay.

A representative for the Ever Given's operator said that control of the ship would be handed over to Japanese owner Shoei Kisen Kashai and that the ship would be taken for repairs.

The representative did not disclose what repairs would be needed, but said the ship would be “out of action for some time” as the damage was carefully assessed.

It had originally been scheduled to make an additional stop in Hamburg, Germany, but was rerouted following a safety classification.

Spectators watch as the container ship 'Ever Given' arrives at the Port of Felixstowe, four months later than planned. Bloomberg

The Ever Given ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal on March 23 after reportedly losing the ability to steer during dusty and windy conditions.

About $9.5 billion worth of cargo was held up as rescuers desperately attempted to dislodge the ship from the vital trade artery that carries 10 per cent of global maritime trade.

Hundreds of ships were delayed as they waited for the canal to be unblocked and some vessels were forced to take the much longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

The 'Ever Given' container ship runs aground in the Suez Canal. Reuters

It was only refloated six days later, after a huge salvage operation in which one employee of the Suez Canal Authority was killed.

The authority held the ship for several weeks following the rescue and demanded the owner pay $550 million in damages.

After protracted negotiations, an undisclosed settlement between the parties was reached and the authority announced that the ship would be released.

