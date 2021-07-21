Mali opens probe into attempted assassination of interim president

Mali’s interim president, Colonel Assimi Goita, was the target of an attempted stabbing.

Mali said on Wednesday it had opened an inquiry into an attempt to assassinate military leader Assimi Goita.

Colonel Goita is the figure behind two coups in the country in less than a year.

“An ill-intentioned individual tried to physically harm” Col Goita after prayers for Eid Al Adha at the Grand Mosque in Bamako, the capital, prosecutor Bourama Kariba Konate said.

The act “comes under the categories of harming state security and attempted murder,” he said

Col Goita was whisked away after a man armed with a knife lunged at him, an AFP reporter at the scene saw.

The leader later appeared on state TV to say he was doing “very well” and played down the significance of the assault.

“That’s part of being a leader. There are always malcontents,” he said. “There are people who at any time may want to try things to cause instability.”

A man who was taken away from the mosque remained in custody on Wednesday while police interviewed witnesses, commissioner Sadio Tomoda told AFP.

The man detained was a teacher, Mr Tomoda said on Tuesday.

Bamako was calm after the assault, AFP journalists reported. Wednesday was a public holiday to mark Eid Al Adha.

The attack capped months of political turmoil in Mali, which has rarely enjoyed stability since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Col Goita, a special forces colonel in his late thirties, headed a putsch last August that ousted elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after weeks of protests over domestic corruption and the extremist insurgency unfurling across the Sahel.

The junta, in the face of international condemnation, handed power to a civilian-led transitional government which promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022.

But in late May, Col Goita, who was vice president under the transitional government, removed the president, Bah Ndaw, and premier Moctar Ouane, saying they had sought to “sabotage” the handover.

In June, with Col Goita as interim president, a new government was unveiled, with military figures in key roles.

As the African Union and the West African regional bloc Ecowas piled on pressure, Col Goita vowed the government would “uphold all its commitments” and pledged to stage “credible, fair and transparent elections”.

Mali’s neighbours and allies have been viewing the crisis with disquiet, fearing the impact on efforts to stem the regional insurgency.

The bloody campaign erupted in the country’s north in 2012 and spread to Burkina Faso and Niger. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

France, the mainstay of the counter-extremist operation, has been especially critical of the military takeover in Mali.

It suspended military co-operation after the second coup, then announced the withdrawal of about 2,000 of its 5,100 troops stationed in the Sahel would occur this year.

Indoor Cricket World Cup Venue Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE squad Saqib Nazir (captain), Aaqib Malik, Fahad Al Hashmi, Isuru Umesh, Nadir Hussain, Sachin Talwar, Nashwan Nasir, Prashath Kumara, Ramveer Rai, Sameer Nayyak, Umar Shah, Vikrant Shetty

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

