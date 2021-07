Japanese prosecutors seek over two years of jail for Ghosn accomplices

Carlos Ghosn was living in a monitored apartment awaiting trial when he boarded a train from Tokyo to Osaka in December 2019 with two accomplices. AFP

Prosecutors recommended sentences of more than two years for two Americans who helped former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn flee trial in Japan in 2019.

Of the father-son duo who pleaded guilty to charges of aiding Mr Ghosn’s escape to Lebanon, Michael Taylor, the father, should receive a sentence of two years and 10 months, and Peter Taylor, the son, should receive two years and six months, prosecutors said at a hearing Friday.

“The charges against Carlos Ghosn are serious,” prosecutor Ryozo Kitajima said of the accusations of financial misconduct that Mr Ghosn was facing in Japan. Due to the actions of the Taylors, “the ability to go after the truth has been blocked”, he said.

Mr Ghosn’s escape was “systematically” planned over the course of more than half a year and while Michael led the operation, Peter’s role was also significant, Mr Kitajima said.

The Taylors’ lawyers said they should receive a suspended sentence. The pair have already been detained for about 10 months in the US and Mr Ghosn was the one behind the scenes doing all of the major planning, the defence’s Keiji Isaji said. A verdict and sentence is expected on July 19.

The recommendation on sentencing brings the Taylors one step closer to the end of a lengthy period of incarceration and legal battles they have faced since helping Mr Ghosn escape Japan in a box at the end of 2019. After spending time in jail in the US and fighting extradition charges, the pair were brought to Japan in March. The two have been placed in solitary confinement in a detention centre in Tokyo while attending hearings at a district court which began in June.

The crime of harbouring or enabling the escape of a criminal carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison in Japan, though experts on their case had suggested that pleading guilty, showing remorse and co-operating with prosecutors would lead to lighter sentencing.

The duo apologised to prosecutors and Japan’s justice system in a hearing this week. Helping Mr Ghosn flee was a mistake, they both said. They apologised again on Friday. “I stand here today as a man whose life has been destroyed,” Michael Taylor said, sobbing. “No one will stand before you and be more remorseful and sorry than me and my son.”

He has never denied his involvement in Mr Ghosn’s escape, speaking about how he organised and carried out the brazen operation in court. His son's role is less clear.

Money used to pay for Mr Ghosn’s escape was transferred through Peter’s company and he met with the former auto executive several times in the months leading up to, and on the day of, the escape, according to prosecutors. But Peter testified in court earlier this week that he did not know the details of when or how Mr Ghosn was planning to escape, and only learnt of the former chairman’s flight via media reports after the fact.

It remains unclear whether the time the Taylors have served in the US will be factored into the judge’s final sentencing decision. The US State Department said it would inform the Japanese government of the amount of time the Taylors had served so that it could be taken into account, a letter seen by Bloomberg News said.

Prosecutors said on Friday that time spent should not be a reason for a more lenient sentence.

8 UAE companies helping families reduce their carbon footprint Greenheart Organic Farms This Dubai company was one of the country’s first organic farms, set up in 2012, and it now delivers a wide array of fruits and vegetables grown regionally or in the UAE, as well as other grocery items, to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi doorsteps. www.greenheartuae.com Modibodi Founded in Australia, Modibodi is now in the UAE with waste-free, reusable underwear that eliminates the litter created by a woman’s monthly cycle, which adds up to approximately 136kgs of sanitary waste over a lifetime. www.modibodi.ae The Good Karma Co From brushes made of plant fibres to eco-friendly storage solutions, this company has planet-friendly alternatives to almost everything we need, including tin foil and toothbrushes. www.instagram.com/thegoodkarmaco Re:told One Dubai boutique, Re:told, is taking second-hand garments and selling them on at a fraction of the price, helping to cut back on the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes thrown into landfills each year. www.shopretold.com Lush Lush provides products such as shampoo and conditioner as package-free bars with reusable tins to store. www.mena.lush.com Bubble Bro Offering filtered, still and sparkling water on tap, Bubble Bro is attempting to ensure we don’t produce plastic or glass waste. Founded in 2017 by Adel Abu-Aysha, the company is on track to exceeding its target of saving one million bottles by the end of the year. www.bubble-bro.com Coethical This company offers refillable, eco-friendly home cleaning and hygiene products that are all biodegradable, free of chemicals and certifiably not tested on animals. www.instagram.com/coethical Eggs & Soldiers This bricks-and-mortar shop and e-store, founded by a Dubai mum-of-four, is the place to go for all manner of family products – from reusable cloth diapers to organic skincare and sustainable toys. www.eggsnsoldiers.com

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Meydan card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (PA) Group 1 US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

MWTC Tickets start from Dh100 for adults and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. Three-day and travel packages are also available at 20 per cent discount.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

BlacKkKlansman Director: Spike Lee Starring: John David Washington; Adam Driver Five stars

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Children who witnessed blood bath want to help others Aged just 11, Khulood Al Najjar’s daughter, Nora, bravely attempted to fight off Philip Spence. Her finger was injured when she put her hand in between the claw hammer and her mother’s head. As a vital witness, she was forced to relive the ordeal by police who needed to identify the attacker and ensure he was found guilty. Now aged 16, Nora has decided she wants to dedicate her career to helping other victims of crime. “It was very horrible for her. She saw her mum, dying, just next to her eyes. But now she just wants to go forward,” said Khulood, speaking about how her eldest daughter was dealing with the trauma of the incident five years ago. “She is saying, 'mama, I want to be a lawyer, I want to help people achieve justice'.” Khulood’s youngest daughter, Fatima, was seven at the time of the attack and attempted to help paramedics responding to the incident. “Now she wants to be a maxillofacial doctor,” Khulood said. “She said to me ‘it is because a maxillofacial doctor returned your face, mama’. Now she wants to help people see themselves in the mirror again.” Khulood’s son, Saeed, was nine in 2014 and slept through the attack. While he did not witness the trauma, this made it more difficult for him to understand what had happened. He has ambitions to become an engineer.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

Copa del Rey Barcelona v Real Madrid

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 3

