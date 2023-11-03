Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Lionel Messi crowned Ballon d’Or winner again
- World’s first summit on AI safety held in UK
- Collins Dictionary reveals its word of the year
- Sketches by iconic painter on show in Florence church
- Saudi Arabia humbled by 'massive support' for World Cup bid
- Princess Leonor of Spain celebrates landmark birthday
- Southern hemisphere country wins Rugby World Cup for fourth time
- LinkedIn announces new AI tool as members continue to grow
- Rihanna's former London home sold to Chinese buyer
- Basketball legend declared a billionaire by Forbes
Updated: November 03, 2023, 6:21 PM