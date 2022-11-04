Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Pope arrives in Bahrain for four-day visit
- Collins Dictionary declares its word of the year
- Plans unveiled for tallest building in far eastern city
- Max Verstappen sets new Formula 1 record at Mexican Grand Prix
- World’s longest train completes 25km journey through Swiss Alps
- Ancient Christian monastery discovered in United Arab Emirates
- European Space Agency releases spooky audio recording of sound from space
- UK MP Matt Hancock suspended from Conservative Party after signing up for reality TV show
- Twitter boss Elon Musk proposes to charge monthly fee for ‘blue tick’ verified account
- Actress reveals that hospital bill for her birth was paid by Martin Luther King Jr
Pictures of the week: From the Pope in Bahrain to Israel’s election
Updated: November 04, 2022, 6:41 PM