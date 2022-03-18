Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
Weekend
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Mass shelling: Russia poised for 'intense' artillery bombardment of Ukraine cities
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed meets Canada's governor general at Expo 2020 DubaiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UK Foreign Office reshuffles senior roles for Ukraine crisis
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi Maritime Heritage Festival is a journey into the capital's seafaring past Story gallery icon