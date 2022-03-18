Quiz of the week

Read more:
- What is the name of the mysterious formation found 1,000km below Africa?
- Vettel forced to withdraw from opening race of 2022 Formula One season
- Amazon completes movie studio acquisition in deal worth $8.5 billion
- Russian journalist fined for anti-war protest on live TV news show
- Space telescope captures striking image of star - and a selfie
- NFL legend Tom Brady announces retirement U-turn after just six weeks
- Rapper suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating hate speech policy
- Miss World 2021 finally crowned after Covid-19 delays
- Huge container ship runs aground in Chesapeake Bay
- Powerful earthquake kills four people and injures 97
Updated: March 18, 2022, 8:01 PM