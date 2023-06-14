Special delivery: Al Neyadi's joy at eating apple in space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is reaping the fruits of his labour – thanks to a special food delivery to space.

Dr Al Neyadi told of the joys of biting into a fresh apple after three months on a strict diet of pre-packaged products, in a live call from the International Space Station to school pupils in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.

The Intrepid Emirati said a cargo ship that arrived earlier this month brought the welcome supplies to the crew.

The 42-year-old astronaut shared his latest insights on life in space with pupils gathered at the Higher Colleges of Technology Ras Al Khaimah Women’s Campus.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also attended the event.

"One of the beautiful things I wanted to share with you is that one of the cargo ships that arrived over a week ago got us some fresh food … a fresh apple," Dr Al Neyadi said.

The 15-minute call is part of an outreach initiative by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, known as "A Call from Space", in which Dr Al Neyadi speaks live to pupils, heads of states and space enthusiasts.

A SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft had delivered solar arrays, hardware and food supplies to the astronauts on the orbiting station on June 6.

Dr Al Neyadi also has canned food prepared by UAE companies, including ones with traditional Emirati dishes.

But he appeared overjoyed in Wednesday's live call over having received fresh apples.

Royal approval

Sheikh Mohammed told Dr Al Neyadi that they have been following his work aboard the station and that he was inspiring many people.

"You are a role model to our beautiful students. We send you a message of hope that you are able to prevail over any challenges," he said.

"We wish you all the blessings and all the success in conducting all of your science experiments.

"Today, we see the UAE ahead of the curve among Arab countries. This sector requires worthy men like you.

"We follow every experiment you do. We are more passionate about space now because of you."

One of the pupils asked Dr Al Neyadi if astronauts monitor climate change from the station, to which he replied that they have been capturing natural disasters from space.

Yesterday, Dr Al Neyadi filmed and photographed Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall in Pakistan and India on Thursday.

He said he also monitored the wildfires that are currently ravaging parts of Canada.

The astronaut will be spending Eid Al Adha later this month with his colleagues aboard the ISS.

He also spent Eid Al Fitr and his 42nd birthday this year away from his family, as he continues to carry out the Arab world's longest space mission.

Dr Al Neyadi is scheduled to return to Earth in August, after completing a six-month stay on the ISS.

