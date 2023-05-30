Journey latest
Saudi astronaut Ali Al Qarni on the International Space Station on May 25. Photo: Ali Al Qarni / Twitter

Live updates: Saudi astronauts get ready to return to Earth

Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni prepare for journey home after eight-day science mission aboard ISS

Schedule
  • Live stream by Nasa and Axiom begins at 5pm (UAE time) with hatch closing
  • Undocking and departure from ISS is at 6.45pm
  • The Ax-2 crew's journey back to Earth will be a 12-hour flight
  • Splashdown off Florida coast scheduled for 7.09am (UAE time) on Wednesday
Live Updates
Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:56 PM
