Live updates: Saudi astronauts get ready to return to Earth

<h2><strong>A return to Earth</strong></h2><p>Hello and welcome to The National's live coverage of the return of Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni from the International Space Station.</p><p>Ms Barnawi <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2023/05/23/astronaut-arab-female-iss-spacex/">made history eight days ago</a> by becoming the first Arab woman to go on a space mission when she travelled with her compatriot on the SpaceX Dragon capsule to the ISS.</p><p>The trip boosted the Arab population aboard the space station to three with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in the middle of a longer stint. The trio explored the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/26/uae-and-saudi-astronauts-work-together-on-experiments-in-space/">effects of space on human cells</a> during their time in space, in research that could help scientists develop treatments for inflammatory diseases. </p><p>Sadly, it is time for Al Neyadi's Saudi colleagues to come home. Live coverage from Nasa will begin at 5pm Gulf Standard Time (4pm Makkah time / 1pm GMT). Al Qarni and Barnawi are due to depart the ISS at 6.45pm and splashdown off the Florida coast is scheduled for the precise time of 7.09am on Wednesday.</p><p>Join us tracking them all the way. </p>