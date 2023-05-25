Sultan Al Neyadi celebrates Jordan's independence day with photo of Amman

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared an image of Amman from space in celebration of Jordan's independence day.

Taken from about 408km above the Earth, the photo shows Jordan's capital at night.

Sharing an image on social media, Dr Al Neyadi wrote: "Saluting Jordan on their Independence Day.

"A beacon of Arab culture and boundless generosity set against the enigmatic backdrop of the Dead Sea, Jordan seamlessly blends heritage and natural charm.

"Here is a snap of Amman, a city that holds a special place in our hearts."

Saluting #Jordan 🇯🇴 on their Independence Day.

A beacon of Arab culture and boundless generosity set against the enigmatic backdrop of the Dead Sea, Jordan seamlessly blends heritage and natural charm. Here is a snap of #Amman, a city that holds a special place in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/15HBTMzSSy — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 25, 2023

Jordan's independence day commemorates the country’s independence from Great Britain in 1946.

The 42-year-old has posted photos of several Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain and Qatar and his home country the UAE.

On Tuesday, he celebrated his birthday with a call to his hometown Al Ain and told the audience gathered at the UAE University that he misses his mother's cooking.

Colleagues on board the International Space Station (ISS) also surprised Dr Al Neyadi with a birthday cake and other treats.

Dr Al Neyadi arrived on the ISS on March 3 for a six-month science mission.

He has been taking part in science experiments and also carried out the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut, when he ventured outside for a seven-hour maintenance assignment.

He was joined by two Saudi astronauts, Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni, and two Americans on May 22.