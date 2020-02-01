Dubai Expo 2020 licence plates go on sale on Sunday

A Dh200 upgrade will get Dubai drivers a collector's licence plate with the golden Expo logo

Drivers can upgrade to Dubai Expo 2020 number plates for Dh200. Photo courtesy: WAM

Salam Al Amir
Feb 1, 2020

Car owners in Dubai will be able to buy number plates with the Expo 2020 logo from Sunday, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The collector's plate features the distinctive golden rings, a logo inspired by a 4,000-year-old gold ring found in the Dubai desert.

Motorists can replace one or both number plates at a cost of Dh200 per plate.

To order the Expo plates, drivers can submit an application through the RTA's website. Plates will be issued within three days and can be collected from RTA customer service centres.
The initiative aims to engage the public in the atmosphere of Expo 2020 events.

In September 2019, RTA rolled out an initiative supporting the Expo and released 20 number plates bearing the instantly recognisable  logo in a public auction. Other plates also featured dates of the first world expo.

Licence plates in the Emirates are a popular status symbol and considered a long term investment by collectors. Coveted numbers fetch millions at auctions.

