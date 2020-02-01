Dubai Expo 2020 licence plates go on sale on Sunday

Car owners in Dubai will be able to buy number plates with the Expo 2020 logo from Sunday, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The collector's plate features the distinctive golden rings, a logo inspired by a 4,000-year-old gold ring found in the Dubai desert.

Motorists can replace one or both number plates at a cost of Dh200 per plate.

To order the Expo plates, drivers can submit an application through the RTA's website. Plates will be issued within three days and can be collected from RTA customer service centres.

The initiative aims to engage the public in the atmosphere of Expo 2020 events.

In September 2019, RTA rolled out an initiative supporting the Expo and released 20 number plates bearing the instantly recognisable logo in a public auction. Other plates also featured dates of the first world expo.

Licence plates in the Emirates are a popular status symbol and considered a long term investment by collectors. Coveted numbers fetch millions at auctions.

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Destroyer Director: Karyn Kusama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Sebastian Stan Rating: 3/5 UAE release: January 31

