Dubai completes final phase of Ras Al Khor Road improvement project

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority on Monday said it had completed the second and final phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Improvement Corridor Project.

It extends from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Road with Dubai-Al Ain Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, spanning 8km.

Works included improving the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road through constructing a two-lane flyover spanning 988 metres.

This will help the area serve 30,000 vehicles per hour.

#RTA announced the opening of the second and final phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project, which spans 8 km along Ras Al Khor Road from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/rMCgZT3OS6 — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 10, 2023

A two-lane bridge, spanning 115 metres, was also completed from Nadd Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road leading to Dubai-Al Ain Road.

A new two-lane underpass, spanning 368 metres, will serve motorists coming from Ras Al Khor Road to Nadd Al Hamar Road.

In addition, an existing junction was improved and the existing turns were widened, the authority said.

The project serves many major developments such as those at the Lagoons, Dubai Creek, Meydan Horizon, Ras Al Khor, Al Wasl and Nad Al Hamar Complex.

Last year, the first phase of the project was completed, which included adding a 4km fourth lane in each direction and opening all bridges leading to Dubai Creek Harbour, extending them by 1.73km.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA, said at the time that the project was one of the most vital strategic road improvement campaigns in the emirate.

“Upon completion of the two phases, travel time will drop from 20 minutes to about seven,” he said.