Dubai residents now given 'golden chance' to convert driving licence without lessons

Residents in Dubai who already hold a driving licence — from a country not eligible for automatic conversion — can now take a driving test without having lessons first.

It is known as the 'golden chance' and is already being offered to drivers in Abu Dhabi.

Motorists who arrive to Dubai from certain countries, such as the UK, need only to visit the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to convert their foreign licence to a UAE version. Others must take driving lessons and pass the necessary tests despite already having passed a driving test in their home country.

Lessons and associated costs amount to about Dh7,000 ($1,906) but can run up to Dh20,000.

The change was announced on the authority's Twitter account with the link on where to apply.

This is your Golden Chance to apply for a new driving license without attending driving classes and get a direct road test via RTA’s website.

To apply, visit: https://t.co/FUovyYXMRd — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 28, 2023

“The golden chance was brought in at the start of the month by the RTA and it is proving really popular,” a member of staff from Emirates Driving Institute told The National.

“We’ve already seen loads of people applying to do it.”

To apply for the golden chance test, applicants must pay a fee of Dh2,200, which covers both the written driving test as well as getting behind the wheel.

If the applicant fails to pass the test, they must undertake a series of lessons before reapplying.

Driving licence holders from 32 approved countries are automatically eligible for a UAE licence. These include the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and China.

Read More How to get a driving licence in the UAE and do I need to take a test?

If the licence was issued by a country not on that list, such as India and Pakistan, the process must start from the beginning again.

The golden chance test does not offer the opportunity for new drivers to skip that process and prove they can drive safely, regardless of their nationality.