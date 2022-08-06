Sharjah's Khor Fakkan to introduce paid parking on August 15

Khor Fakkan Municipality has announced plans to introduce paid parking in a number of locations in the city from August 15.

The local authority said charges will apply for vehicles parked on Sheikh Khaled Street, Khor Fakkan Corniche, Al Rafisah Dam and Shees Park.

Parking charges will be applicable from 8am to 10pm In Sheikh Khaled Street, except on Fridays when it will be free. Paid parking for the other three areas will be from 8am to 10pm every day.

The tariffs will be charged at a rate of Dh2 for one hour, Dh5 for two hours, Dh8 for three hours and Dh12 for five hours.

Payment for parking can be made either through the nearby smart machine or through SMS ― text the emirate's three-letter plate source, followed by the plate number and the number of hours to 5566.

The municipality said Sharjah citizens aged 60 or over are eligible for free parking. Those who qualify for free parking can register with the municipality either on its website or by visiting the customer service centre in the Al Mudifi area.