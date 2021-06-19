Probe continues into Abu Dhabi building fire that injured two

Two people were in injured in a blaze that tore through an Abu Dhabi building on Friday.

Authorities on Saturday confirmed the injuries and said an investigation was ongoing.

The fire ripped through a 12-storey building in Al Mamoura.

Intense flames engulfed large parts of the tower.

Firefighters responded swiftly, closed off roads, diverted traffic and evacuated the building.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said investigators were still investigating how it started

Police called on businesses to follow health and safety regulations.