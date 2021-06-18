Pandemic prompts UAE hotels and retailers to embrace 'buy now, pay later' model

Forward-thinking firms across the UAE are embracing buy now, pay later deals to help bolster trade during the pandemic.

Experts have said the impact of Covid-19 was largely responsible for an increase in digital transactions and a change in how people spend their money.

Household names like Ikea and Marks and Spencer are among the companies now offering customers the opportunity to spread their payments over several months, instead of paying the full amount straight away, which was often previously was the case.

Pay for hotel stays in installments

It is not just retail brands offering deals to customers in the UAE. Hotel companies are also getting in on the act as they try to attract new customers in the wake of the pandemic.

“The pandemic conditions garnered an unprecedented rise in online shopping overnight, reflecting how customers were evolving and engaging with brands that offered flexibility and adaptability to consumers,” said Monther Darwish, managing director of Palazzo Versace Dubai, where guests can pay for their stay in four monthly instalments.

“One key consumer need that arose from the pandemic was the demand for flexible payment methods.

“Studies show that the consumer desire for luxury products and services had not decreased during the pandemic, but in most cases their means to buy had.”

He said there was a clear upsurge in demand for staycations, long-stay holidays, daycations, dining experiences and spa treatments from local and international travellers during the pandemic, especially among younger generations.

However, in order to facilitate that demand they had to adopt new practices.

“It was important for us to adapt to the younger demographic by aligning with their buying behaviour,” he said.

“Before the pandemic and even more so now, we have made it a priority to be digital-forward.

“In a few years’ time, we believe that every luxury hotel and property will offer a service on this level to respond to the changing times.”

Businesses must be flexible

Radisson Hotel Group's Tim Cordon said hoteliers need to think outside the box to attract new business in the wake of the pandemic. Courtesy: Radisson Hotel Group

Almost three-quarters of UAE residents (73 per cent) had increased the amount of shopping they did online since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a recent report by credit card firm Mastercard.

A senior figure from a leading hotel said the industry had no choice but to adapt to the changing demands of the market, especially from younger customers.

“Due to the reduced travel demands, it has become essential to create attractive packages and offerings in order to grab consumer interest,” said Tim Cordon, Middle East senior vice president for the Radisson Hotel Group.

“Guests, especially in a city like Dubai, are now looking for incentives such as food and beverage discounts, free upgrades, added value and booking flexibility.”

The change in consumer habits has seen a number of companies teaming up with firms offering a platform where payments can be split over a number of months, without having to use a credit card.

One such company is Tabby, which has teamed up with more than 2,000 firms in the region, according to its co-founder Hosam Arab.

Customers can download the company’s app and use it to break payments up by paying 25 per cent a month, without interest, in participating stores.

He said buy now, pay later offers are only going to increase as they give shoppers the opportunity to buy items they might not be able to afford otherwise.

“The buy now, pay later model removes pricing as a barrier for higher priced goods,” he said.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for shopping experiences that allow them to be more in control of their finances.”

Another company offering the same model of paying 25 per cent per month in the UAE is Spotii.

“It allows people to buy what they love without breaking the bank,” said co-founder Ziyaad Ahmed, who set up the company in the early days of the pandemic.

“The reality is the pandemic caused a long term shit in the market and created an acceptance of digital payments.

“It was probably going to happen anyway but the pandemic accelerated it."