Get ready for a Winter Shopping Season to remember across Abu Dhabi

One of the largest retail experiences of the year is under way as Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season brings together thousands of shops and enticing deals.

Between now and January 31, shoppers can enjoy a wide range of activations and promotions, including discounts and deals, across more than 3,500 shops at 27 malls

The emirate-wide Winter Shopping Season, which began with an “amazing sale” last weekend, includes the signature Shop & Win initiative until the season closes.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) customers holding an ADIB Visa Card have the chance to enter a draw when spending Dh300 or more through Shop & Win.

Abu Dhabi Retail has partnered with ADIB for the initiative and says ADIB provides a diverse card product suite, which underscores the bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers while staying responsive to their changing banking requirements.

The next few weeks will see shoppers receive great purchasing opportunities with some leading luxury names partnering with Abu Dhabi Retail to ensure an array of exclusive brand experiences for mall visitors.

Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season curates an exciting programme with strategic partners keen to ensure there is something for everyone.

Another highlight during this year’s Winter Shopping Season comes courtesy of greater reward benefits.

Amber - an Al Tayer Group loyalty programme - is allowing members to earn five times the points when they spend on brands among its network, such as Bloomingdale’s Beauty, Emporio Armani, Gap and Coach, up until January 31.

Fans of luxury timepieces are in for a treat from December 11 to 24 when The Zayed Exhibit of Rare Watches is co-hosted by Caliber Cafe and Luxury Souk, at Caliber Cafe, in Al Bateen.

It will display a remarkable collection of more than 100 United Arab Emirates Rolex logo watches, paying tribute to the heritage and visionary leadership of the nation, as well as acknowledging the timeless elegance of Rolex creations.

Another date for the calendar is December 16 to January 6, when two brands combine for an “intersection of luxury and local culture” at the Tryano x Rain Cafe pop-up.

Launching at Liwa Village, in the Liwa Desert, visitors can elevate their style with exclusive, handpicked streetwear and athleisure collections.

Brought by two homegrown favourites, shoppers can also try activities such as customising fragrances and sneakers.

And, while savouring a tasty order from Rain Cafe, there’s an opportunity to discover the inaugural Bunka Pop-Up concept - home to popular local and international streetwear and sneaker brands - making its first appearance in Abu Dhabi, within the Tryano space.

Also happening from December 16 to January 8 is a chance to “immerse yourself in the Beneverse” and be part of Benefit Cosmetics’ colourful evolution.

Step into the brand’s vibrant pop-up at Liwa Village and be among the first to experience Benefit’s global rebranding, bursting with a new, vivid identity. Guests can seize Insta-worthy moments in the infinity photo booth and engage in an array of activities, from onboarding experiences that immerse visitors in Benefit’s transformation, to utilising artistic skills to customise the pop-up.

Meanwhile, the Michael Kors Holiday Pop-Up Shop, also in Liwa Village, is a great opportunity to explore and browse that brand’s latest collection and enjoy a unique, multi-sensory retail experience.

Between December 16 and January 8, shoppers will get a chance to snap a perfect photo in front of the infinity mirror and try their luck at the claw machine, where exclusive Michael Kors gifts are literally there for the taking.

Into the new year, Mirbad’s Winter 2024 Hotel - at a location to be revealed - is a four-day showcase of the region’s most influential designers and artists.

Shoppers can immerse themselves in a retail experience of curated elegance elevated by Instagrammable art installations and live performances.

Described as a one-stop destination for style, art, and social engagement, the Mirbad Winter 2024 from January 4 to 8 encompasses fashion to fine dining, making it more of a cultural movement than a marketplace.

Also marking a glamourous start to 2024, the Ounass x Amina Muaddi Retail Escape sees Amina Muaddi and Ounass present exclusive pieces from the coveted footwear brand at its first-of-a-kind showcase in the GCC. Designed by Crosby Studios, it happens at Mamsha Al Saadiyat from January 4 to February 4.

Abu Dhabi Retail says the travelling Ounass x Amina Muaddi pop-up has been masterfully designed as an escape from the real world, and a complete immersion into the brand and its latest collection.

True to Ounass’s commitment to exclusive curations and convenience, guests will select their coveted footwear, and have it delivered directly to their doorstep.

While the seasonal retail diary may be filling up fast, there are also three major mall activations for families to consider.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is the setting for magical seasonal scenes as Winter Wonderland offers a snowy haven filled with enchanting decorations and fun activities for all ages. It runs from December 4 to 26.

And to complement the shopping experience at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, shoppers will receive an exclusive, limited-edition fragrance with every purchase of The Galleria Gift Card valued at Dh250 or more during Winter Shopping Season, while stocks last.

The much-loved festive market returns to Abu Dhabi Mall, from December 8 to January 7 with appearances by Santa Claus. Shoppers can also take part in that mall’s Shop & Win initiative during this period.

Adding even more seasonal variety, visitors can shop for a cause at Marina Mall’s charity souk.

Taking place on December 2 and 3, the collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation allows customers to make a meaningful impact this holiday season while sourcing great gift ideas.

To discover more about these activations, and to keep up to date with events throughout the shopping season, visit www.abudhabiretail.ae and follow @abudhabiretail on Instagram.