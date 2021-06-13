Two-thirds of Dubai residents now had both Covid-19 vaccine doses

Two-thirds of eligible Dubai residents have now received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a media briefing, Dr Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, deputy director general of Dubai Health Authority, said 83 per cent of the eligible population have taken the first dose and 64 per cent have had the second.

He reiterated that people who have not taken a vaccine were most likely to suffer severe symptoms.

New figures from DHA showed 90 per cent of all Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care units in Dubai hospitals were unvaccinated.

And eight out of 10 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were unvaccinated.

Recent statistics by the DHA revealed that #COVID19 vaccines reduce the risk of disease and hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/JRouL90UqA — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) June 12, 2021

Six months on from the launch of a widespread vaccination campaign in Dubai, 2.3 million people have taken up the jab.

But Dr Ali said nearly 20 per cent of the target groups of those most vulnerable to serious illness had not yet taken the vaccine.

“This is an important message to everyone,” he said.

“We need to reduce the number of infections among all target groups.

“Our ambition now is to vaccinate 100 per cent of the target groups.”

Research by the DHA in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Smart Dubai Department data supported the efficiency of vaccines, with results similar to international studies.

The 'eligible population' means everyone over the age of 16. It excludes people who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons.

On Saturday, the UAE reported 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, after a further 249,746 tests.

It brings the total number of infections since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 596,017 with19,005 active cases in the UAE.

The death toll climbed to 1,724 in the Emirates on Saturday, after four more deaths were reported.

Since the national vaccination programme rolled, 13,684,429 doses have been administered, according to government figures.

In March, the DHA expanded the age limits for vaccination to 16 years and above for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 18 and above for the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

Residents can book a vaccination appointment through the DHA App or DHA Contact Centre, which can be reached on 800 342.