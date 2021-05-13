Eid Al Fitr 2021: babies arrive in the early hours to deliver joy to parents

Delighted parents shared a double celebration in the early hours of Thursday as the first new babies arrived across the country on Eid Al Fitr.

At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Emirati couple Nasser Rashed Alkaabi and Wadhha Ali Mohammed were among the first to welcome a new family addition, a daughter, early on Thursday.

"We knew that the delivery would be happening around the Eid celebrations," Mr Alkaabi said.

“But we never expected she would arrive on the Eid Al Fitr day to add to our joy.

“We are truly blessed and will cherish this happiness forever.”

Baby Mousa weighed a healthy 2.45kg.

Meanwhile, Zyad Salovm and Viorika Petryshena were also celebrating with a new baby boy at the same hospital.

Daniel was born on the stroke of midnight, weighing 2.77kg, and is the couple's fourth child.

"We have been longing for the arrival of our baby since Viorika became pregnant," Mr Salovm said.

As healthcare staff across the country marked another International Nurses Day, mums-to-be were being prepared for delivery just a few hours later.

Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman, a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Burjeel Hospital, said delivering babies at the time of a religious celebration was always an extra special occasion for staff.

“The birth of a child always brings joy and happiness,” he said.

“We wish the baby and parents the best and a happy and healthy life.”

At NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, Dalia Imam gave birth to her fourth child.

The baby girl arrived at 1.27am to the delight of her parents, who are from the Dominican Republic.

"Our hearts are fuller for God's grace and what an auspicious day to celebrate her birth," said father Tariq Redwan, an investor.

“She has given us a reason to smile and a blessing to cherish.”

Thrilled Indian parents Deepti Kumar and her husband Rajesh Kumar, an electrical engineer, celebrated the birth of their second child, a baby girl in the early hours of Eid Al Fitr.

"We are very thrilled and relieved for the safe delivery of our baby girl. Our experience has been smooth and the staff were very kind," Ms Kumar said.

Over at Aster Hospital in Qusais, Rubeena Laeeq, from Mumbai in India, delivered a baby girl weighing in at 3.05kg.

The child arrived at 3.29am to delight her parents.

“I can’t express my happiness in words,” said new father Faizy Khan, also from Mumbai.

“This is the most precious gift from God. Alhamdulillah on the day of Eid.”

At RAK Hospital, Jordanian couple Saed Khursheed and Alaa Abu Hejleh welcomed their baby girl Masa Saed Khursheed at 2.24am in Ras Al Khaimah.

Baby Masa weighed 3.31kg and is the couple's third child.

