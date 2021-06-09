Coronavirus: UAE records 2,179 new cases

Six more people died, bringing the death toll to 1,710

The UAE on Wednesday reported 2,179 new Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 589,423.

Officials said 2,151 people recovered from the virus, taking the recovery total to 568,828.

Coronavirus

People leave after receiving a vaccine against Covid-19 during the second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 9, 2021. EPAChina to offer Sinovac vaccine to children as young as three

UAE health minister to consider plan for Covid-19 testing cost to be covered by insurance

Six more people died from the disease, raising the death toll to 1,710.

Another 254,412 tests were carried out in the reporting period.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said 96,659 vaccine doses were administered in the preceding 24 hours. A total of 13,507,943 doses have been given across the country.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have brought down the pandemic.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

Meanwhile, the UAE's Minister of Health and Prevention, Abdulrahman Al Owais, on Wednesday said he will consider a proposal for the cost of Covid-19 testing to be covered through health insurance.

PCR tests are required to travel to Abu Dhabi from other emirates, as well as for trips abroad, while regular testing is a requirement for many employees.

Updated: June 9, 2021 05:01 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for the G7 Summit in the UK, where he could announce the new vaccine distribution plan as early as Thursday. Reuters

US to buy 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for global distribution

World
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, London. Reuters

UK records highest daily infections in more than three months

Europe
The UAE led the world in vaccination rates during the past week. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi Covid-19 rules: how to maintain green pass status on Al Hosn app

Health
A patient receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Ottawa, Canada, where travel restrictions are being eased for vaccinated residents. Reuters

Canada to end hotel quarantine for immunised residents

The Americas
Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read