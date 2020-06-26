Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi medical facility is latest to clear Covid-19 cases

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi has become the latest health facility in the emirate to win its fight against Covid-19.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi revealed that the centre is now free of coronavirus cases.

Authorities said the significant milestone was reached thanks to the dedication of the health sector and the success of the National Screening Programme in limiting the spread of the virus.

"We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for the frontline heroes," said Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, acting undersecretary of DoH.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is now free of Covid-19 cases, and continues to provide its specialised and full healthcare services to patients pic.twitter.com/gBTdLj8kup — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 25, 2020

"We have witnessed the remarkable results of their relentless efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The increased recovery rates have reached their most positive stages as a direct result of the unified teamwork from all relevant entities.

"Today, all the healthcare facilities continue their journey of endless giving and supporting where they can to ensure the health and well-being of all members of the community. Their doors remain open as they continue to provide healthcare services in line with the highest quality standards and excellence."

Health authorities also announced Tawam Hospital in Al Ain is now clear of Covid-19 cases and is resuming its normal healthcare services to the public.

On Wednesday, Adnec Field Hospital in Abu Dhabi confirmed it was also free of Covid-19 cases.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 na26 corona Commuters cross a busy street in Dubai's old town. Pawan Singh / The National (PAWAN SINGH)

Earlier this week, A private medical group was thanked for its role in tackling the coronavirus outbreak, as health officials confirmed that its hospitals had released their last Covid-19 patients.

Mediclinic treated cases at four hospitals in Abu Dhabi City and Al Ain as part of joint efforts with the government to tackle the outbreak.

It also set up and operated Universal Hospital, which went out of business last year, as a special Covid-19 unit. It has also discharged its last case.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, deputy chief executive of Abu Dhabi Health Services, or Seha, said the welcome news was testament to the quality health services provided at the centre.

"Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi is known for consistent delivery of world-class healthcare services and have now been accredited as licensed centers of excellence by the Department of Health,' said Mr Al Qubaisi.

"This recognition is a result of adopting best practices including employing doctors, nurses with global medical accreditations and highly experienced administrative teams along with equipping its facilities with the most advanced diagnostics."