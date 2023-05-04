Sharjah approves plans for new healthcare and research district

Sharjah has approved plans for a new healthcare and research district in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, approved the Jawaher Boston Medical District project that will establish an integrated network of healthcare systems in the emirate, featuring hospitals, laboratories, and research and development centres.

The district, which is located on the Emirates Bypass Road next to the Sharjah Mosque, is part of a collaboration between Beeah Group, Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network — a non-profit hospital and physician network based in Boston, Massachusetts, which has 16 member institutions — and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a cancer treatment and research centre, also located in Boston.

The medical district will cover a range of specialisations, including lifestyle and prevention medicine, oncology, women's health, paediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, behavioural health and rehabilitation medicine.

A significant part of the research will focus on cancerous ailments.

Khaled Al Huraimel, chief executive of Beeah Group, said the project will offer advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services to residents, while also giving medical personnel access the latest medical studies and research.